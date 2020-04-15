DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 14th, 2020
Army of Shadows (Reissue)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Melville and based on a novel by Josepeh Kessel, 1969's Army Of Darkness begins when a French man named Philippe Gerbier (Lino Ventura) is hauled into an internment camp in the Nazi occupied France of 1942. Here he meets a few of his bunkmates and befriends a young communist who helps him plan an escape. Before that happens, however, he's released. He winds up back in Marseille where he reconnects with members of The French Resistance whose first order of the day is to execute a member of their own group who, under pressure from German forces, essentially squealed on them. As the walls in the building as paper thin' and there's no good knife around, the young man is strangled, his body left covered on a mattress in the corner of the room.
From here we get to know some of Gerbier's collaborators such as Le Masque (Claude Mann)...Read the entire review »
Dolittle (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen
Doctor John Dolittle, the guy who "talks to the animals," is given another cinematic go-round with Robert Downey Jr. in the title role. This time they haven't tried to remake what's come before, but start roughly a few years after the 1967 movie ended. We find out that his wife Lily (Kasia Smutniak) took off on an adventure with John at home at their sprawling Dolittle Manor, and ended up killed along the way. This devastated him causing him to stop his business, close the gates and become a recluse among his animal residents. One day two kids barge in on him- Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado), the daughter of Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley), tracks him down because the queen has suddenly fallen ill and is asking him to come up with a cure. Unfortunately that becomes the first big fault of this movie- Dr. Dolittle is known for being an an...Read the entire review »