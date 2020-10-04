DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 9th, 2020
Beau Geste (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
The best-known film version of P.C. Wren's 1924 adventure novel, William A. Wellman's film of Beau Geste was released during that banner year of 1939, when it seemed Hollywood was cranking out only classic films. It's less dated than the similar Gunga Din from that same year, has many uniquely unforgettable moments and a few equally unforgettable performances amidst its great cast of big-name actors and iconic character stars (including several big surprises). Certain aspects of the film haven't aged well, particularly the romanticizing of battle as glorious fun, but, overall, it's an immensely satisfying picture.
Remaking the 1926 silent film (which starred Ronald Colman), the picture opens with one of the best prologues ever done: French Foreign Legionnair...Read the entire review »
Bad Boys for Life (Digital HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
My memories of seeing Bad Boys II in theaters back in 2003 are kind of poignant considering all that is going on in the world. I was a sophomore in high school and on vacation in New York City with my family. That is back when I barely missed a movie in theaters, especially action films, so I bought a ticket at a huge Times Square theater and watched the Bayhem explode alongside the handful of other weekday patrons. To say I loved it would be an understatement. This long-in-development follow-up, Bad Boys for Life, is the last movie I saw in theaters before their temporary shutdown, and I had a hell of a time at the packed IMAX showing back in January. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah take over for Michael Bay, the film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and i...Read the entire review »