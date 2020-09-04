DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:



Now that staying at home is the current Facebook status for a lot of people, the challenge of how to see movies that either just came out or are about to come out poses a bit of a challenge. The folks at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas have come up with Captain Fantastic, a partnership with smaller movie studios to get more modest yet lauded films into homes that may be streaming larger films on the bigger box platforms, thus rendering the indie films to relative anonymity these days. With a few clicks you can find yourself looking at a film that you may not have known about until recently, like when I heard about Extra Ordinary.

The Irish production was written and directed by Mike Ahern, and stars Maeve Higgins, who plays Rose Dooley, a driving instructor, but also has a past as a spiritual medium she is trying to p...Read the entire review »