DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

reviews for Wednesday, April 8th, 2020
Extra Ordinary
by Ryan Keefer
The Movie:
Now that staying at home is the current Facebook status for a lot of people, the challenge of how to see movies that either just came out or are about to come out poses a bit of a challenge. The folks at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas have come up with Captain Fantastic, a partnership with smaller movie studios to get more modest yet lauded films into homes that may be streaming larger films on the bigger box platforms, thus rendering the indie films to relative anonymity these days. With a few clicks you can find yourself looking at a film that you may not have known about until recently, like when I heard about Extra Ordinary.
The Irish production was written and directed by Mike Ahern, and stars Maeve Higgins, who plays Rose Dooley, a driving instructor, but also has a past as a spiritual medium she is trying to p...Read the entire review »
Frankie (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
Some of it may be in retrospect, but there is a certain aspiration for people when they get older to have a gathering of those close to them before their health takes a turn; it did with my Dad before his health deteriorated, and it does with Frankie, starring Isabelle Huppert, who has gradually fought towards receiving the respectability she deserves decades after the widely scorned Michael Cimino film Heaven's Gate.
Huppert plays the eponymous role of Frankie, aka Francoise Cremont, a famous actress who has a terminal cancer diagnosis. She invites her family to the Portuguese riviera to be around them once more before things chance, but whether she decides to tell them of her health remains unknown. Jimmy (Brendan Gleeson, <a href="https://www.dvdtalk.com/reviews/73023/paddington-2/?___rd=2...Read the entire review »