DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

The Soviet-made The Cranes Are Flying (???????, 1957) is one of those great foreign films that seem to exist in a bubble. Director Mikhail Kalatozov is not a "name" director, though his later I Am Cuba (1964) was rediscovered years after it was made, and his last film, The Red Tent (1969), a Soviet-Italian co-production featured western stars like Sean Connery, Claudia Cardinale, and Peter Finch. Other great Soviet films preceded and followed it, but none like this one.

During the late-1950s, the only Soviet films shown in the west were Sergei Eisenstein's and a few others of the silent/early-talkie era; a few travelogues filmed in Kinopanorama (the Soviet's answer to Cinerama) were exhibited, and a jumble of Soviet-made fairy tales and science fiction movies were dubbed and reworked for release in America in theaters and on television. The Cranes Are Flying, on th