DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 6th, 2020
1917 (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
I had heard about some things about 1917 before it made a plunge into the awards season, that a lot of people seemed to like it either because or in spite of its real-time, one shot nature. Or that it could not overcome this hurdle, but was still getting a lot of awards season praise. I had seen the trailer and was impressed, but there are only so many hours in the day, until one day when you're forced to sit at home and fill that time and thus, as a war film devotee, it appeared in my hands!
Sam Mendes (Spectre), from a story that was told to his grandfather and eventually reached his ears. Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay, Captain Fantastic) and Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman,
Time Limit (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Time Limit (1957) is a very locked-in-the- 50s attempt at Serious Drama. It's filmed in black-and-white, is based on a well-regarded Broadway play, and grapples with 50s notions of the Communist threat, loyalty, and military codes of conduct. It was the only movie directed by Karl Malden, who decided afterwards that he much preferred acting instead, and the stagey picture has intriguing plot similarities to John Frankenheimer's later The Manchurian Candidate (1962) -- at least it seems so until the end.
Predictably, the acting is mostly very good and the picture is sincere and tries hard to be about something important and worthwhile. It can't shake its stage origins but it's an interesting effort and worth seeing once.
In 1954, Army Col. William Edwards