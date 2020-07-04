DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 6th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 6th, 2020

   
Old 04-07-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,147
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 6th, 2020
Highly Recommended
1917 (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

I had heard about some things about 1917 before it made a plunge into the awards season, that a lot of people seemed to like it either because or in spite of its real-time, one shot nature. Or that it could not overcome this hurdle, but was still getting a lot of awards season praise. I had seen the trailer and was impressed, but there are only so many hours in the day, until one day when you're forced to sit at home and fill that time and thus, as a war film devotee, it appeared in my hands!

Sam Mendes (Spectre), from a story that was told to his grandfather and eventually reached his ears. Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay, Captain Fantastic) and Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman, <a href=" https://www.dvdtalk....Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Time Limit (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Time Limit (1957) is a very locked-in-the- 50s attempt at Serious Drama. It's filmed in black-and-white, is based on a well-regarded Broadway play, and grapples with 50s notions of the Communist threat, loyalty, and military codes of conduct. It was the only movie directed by Karl Malden, who decided afterwards that he much preferred acting instead, and the stagey picture has intriguing plot similarities to John Frankenheimer's later The Manchurian Candidate (1962) -- at least it seems so until the end.

Predictably, the acting is mostly very good and the picture is sincere and tries hard to be about something important and worthwhile. It can't shake its stage origins but it's an interesting effort and worth seeing once.

In 1954, Army Col. William Edwards...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.