DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 3rd, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 3rd, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Whisky Galore! & The Maggie (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Film Movement's welcome release of two classic Ealing Studios comedies arrives more than a dozen years after they were last seen as part of Anchor Bay's Region 1 DVD Ealing boxed set. Both are set in rural Scotland, and both are directed by Alexander Mackendrick (The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers), one of the primary auteurs of Ealing whimsy.

The Maggie is like a distant ancestor of Bill Forsyth's wonderful Local Hero (1983). Both are fish-out-of-water tales about American businessmen bemused by a very different way of life in rural, working-class Scotland. In The Maggie, American airline executive Calvin B. Marshall (Paul Dou...Read the entire review »

