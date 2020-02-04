DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

It's not every day classic horror film admirers get the chance to see a "brand-new" title, one heard about but never seen through the decades. That, at least, is true for me with regard to Supernatural (1933), a strange jumble of a movie telling and eventually fusing two contrasting stories at once: one concerning a fake spiritualist's efforts to bilk a grieving heiress, the other about "real" afterlife possession, in this case by an executed serial murderess. Horror trappings are present throughout though it still only barely qualifies as a horror film. Carole Lombard, way out of her element but still appealing, stars.

The short (65-minute) film opens well, then slows way down for a stretch of mostly ordinary drawing room chitchat, then builds up steam again for i...