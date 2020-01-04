DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 31st, 2020
Highly Recommended
Clockers (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:

Clockers (1995) is Spike Lee's eighth film. It's the first "joint" (to borrow his preferred descriptor) that Lee made that could be characterized as a Hollywood genre flick, albeit one as idiosyncratic as its director. Based on a novel by Richard Price, Clockers was originally developed as a project for Martin Scorsese to direct (Scorsese and Price worked together on three earlier projects), before Scorsese switched his focus to Casino. Scorsese stayed on Clockers as producer, and Price gets a co-scripting credit, but Lee clearly shaped the material to suit his style and political interests.

Price's novel is known for being detailed...Read the entire review »

Millennium Actress (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster

In the vast subgenre of movies about movies, Millennium Actress may not have the stature of many American live-action movies, but director Satoshi Kon has crafted something as beautiful as it is complex, elegantly telling three separate stories that intertwine into an overall narrative. Each one of these stories is a necessary complement to the other, and yet each one is individually exciting, requiring a different skillset and touch from Kon. For years, the film has been largely unavailable in America, released once in the early 2000s on a DVD from DreamWorks that has been out-of-print for years, but the recent attention paid to the late filmmaker's impressive catalog (including the recent Blu-ray of Perfect Blue and upcoming US Blu-ray releases of Tokyo Godfathers and "Paranoia Agent") means it is once again available for film fans to discover and enjoy.

The trio of stori...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Force 10 from Navarone (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Force 10 from Navarone (1978), the long-delayed sequel to the wildly popular The Guns of Navarone (1961), is one of those movies whose reception depends strongly on the current mood of the person watching the movie. The first time I saw it I was bored to tears, then enjoyed it a lot the second time, and now on Blu-ray I find parts of it boring and other aspects mildly entertaining. Watching it again, I found myself appreciating it as one of the very last old-fashioned World War II movies, and it's also one of the last to combine leftover (and anachronistic) military hardware combined with elaborate miniature special effects.

Because it was made so late in the (war) game, its cast is unusual, a mix of talent with ties to recent blockbusters: Robert Shaw from Jaws; Harrison Ford, fresh from Star Wars; Carl Weathers from Rocky; Barbara Bach and Richard Kiel from Th...Read the entire review »

