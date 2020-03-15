DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, March 14th, 2020

"Well, this was some meet-cute!"

"Sorry...?"

"It's how two characters meet in a movie. Say, a man and a woman both need something to sleep in, and they both go to the same men's pajamas department. And the man says to the salesman, 'I just need bottoms.' The woman says, 'I just need a top.' They look at each other...and that's the meet-cute."

- Arthur and Iris, The Holiday