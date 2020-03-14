DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 13th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Though American expatriate Jean Seberg headlines Claude Chabrol's Line of Demarcation (La Ligne de d marcation, 1966), the movie is really a tapestry about the French residents of a German-occupied village in the Jura, particularly a dozen or so fascinating characters varying from resistance supporters to outright collaborators and everything in-between. Almost everyone in the village suffers heartache and moral quandaries in their dealings with the Germans, who themselves vary between awkwardly trying to ingratiate themselves into the community to those, particularly members of the Gestapo, who'd just as soon murder everyone in sight.

Not widely understood by Americans is that after the fall of France in May 1940, the Armistice initially resulted in a divided country, its northern and western territories (including Paris) administered by the German Army, with a "Free Zone" to the south