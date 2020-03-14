DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 13th, 2020
Line of Demarcation (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Though American expatriate Jean Seberg headlines Claude Chabrol's Line of Demarcation (La Ligne de d marcation, 1966), the movie is really a tapestry about the French residents of a German-occupied village in the Jura, particularly a dozen or so fascinating characters varying from resistance supporters to outright collaborators and everything in-between. Almost everyone in the village suffers heartache and moral quandaries in their dealings with the Germans, who themselves vary between awkwardly trying to ingratiate themselves into the community to those, particularly members of the Gestapo, who'd just as soon murder everyone in sight.
Not widely understood by Americans is that after the fall of France in May 1940, the Armistice initially resulted in a divided country, its northern and western territories (including Paris) administered by the German Army, with a "Free Zone" to the south
A Quiet Place (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
I remember when I saw A Quiet Place in theaters how impressed I was by the storytelling, up to a point; the setup of acts one and two is pretty darned impressive, but the third act and particularly the ending seems like one where for lack of any other options, the easiest was chosen. Which was fine, because on the whole it's a good movie. Should there be another one of these? I dunno, but we're about to find out, and as you do, revisiting the first film is in order.
John Krasinski (The Office) co-wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck (Haunt), as well as directed and co-starred in it. He plays Lee, the husband and head of family in the not too distant future next to his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt