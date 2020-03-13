DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 12th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

User Reviewers for the 1974 TV-movie Pray for the Wildcats (1974) over at the Internet Movie Database run the gamut from those pleasantly surprised by its intelligence to others who regard it as unintentionally hilarious, a high-water mark of delirious camp. I'm of the former opinion.

When Kino's new Blu-ray turned up in our unloved screener pile, I found its cast list irresistible: Andy Griffith, William Shatner, Robert Reed, Marjoe Gortner (former preacher-turned psycho creep in Earthquake), Angie Dickinson, etc. Many who find Pray for the Wildcats so enjoyably awful are undoubtedly influenced by the actors' iconic TV roles: Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor, Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, Robert Reed as Mike Brady, and so on, while forgetting Griffith's acclaimed pre-TV stardom film role in A Face in the Crowd (1957). Or that Shatner had been one of the most respected...Read the entire review »