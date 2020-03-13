DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 12th, 2020
Pray for the Wildcats (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
User Reviewers for the 1974 TV-movie Pray for the Wildcats (1974) over at the Internet Movie Database run the gamut from those pleasantly surprised by its intelligence to others who regard it as unintentionally hilarious, a high-water mark of delirious camp. I'm of the former opinion.
When Kino's new Blu-ray turned up in our unloved screener pile, I found its cast list irresistible: Andy Griffith, William Shatner, Robert Reed, Marjoe Gortner (former preacher-turned psycho creep in Earthquake), Angie Dickinson, etc. Many who find Pray for the Wildcats so enjoyably awful are undoubtedly influenced by the actors' iconic TV roles: Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor, Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, Robert Reed as Mike Brady, and so on, while forgetting Griffith's acclaimed pre-TV stardom film role in A Face in the Crowd (1957). Or that Shatner had been one of the most respected...Read the entire review »
Find Me Guilty (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
Find Me Guilty is a hell of a cultural artifact. Legendary director Sidney Lumet, working with a meathead movie star like Vin Diesel (who I, a Fast & Furious devotee, genuinely enjoy!), giving the Hollywood treatment to the real-life story of Jackie DiNorscio, who decided to defend himself in the high-profile RICO court case against the Lucchese crime family. In 2006, when the movie was released, it's easier to see it as a goofy comedy. Watching it now, it still largely works, but the sensation is much different.
On one hand, it's probably hack to say that DiNorscio, who is upfront about his limited education and chooses to win the jury over using charm instead, feels like some sort of echo of Trump. Then again, the comparison is a little harder to avoid when archive footage of Rudy Giuliani appears on-screen at the beginning of the film, speaking in his capacity as an employee ...Read the entire review »
We (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
You know, when you're pretty sure you've got the coronavirus (sudden onset of cough, fever, aches and pains, and you very rarely get sick) the best thing to do is cue up a Dutch movie about dissolute beautiful rich kids who don't know the value of life. The central idea here is that the kids' descent into an amoral hell will give your (the reviewer's) eventual death some small meaning.
Director Rene Eller makes this descent quite rapturous and handsome, applying a fractured time-frame to disorient our understanding of events, until Eller pulls the rug out from under us. Thanks a lot, pal! Now I can't even climb into the grave without wondering if it was all worth it.
Eller's story is based on Elvis Peeters' book, and, it's claimed, on true events'. These events unspool out of chronological order, but are organized in four chapters representing the individual lead characters: Thomas ...Read the entire review »