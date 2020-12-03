DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

   
Old 03-12-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,121
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Captain's Paradise | Barnacle Bill (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Kino has dusted off two maritime comedies both starring Alec Guinness, in one sense representing the beginning and the end of the actor's phase between partial and full-fledged stardom in the American market. Guinness's early British film were released in America, but limited to the burgeoning arthouse circuit. The Captain's Paradise (1953) followed several successful Ealing comedies. This was not an Ealing film, having been made by British-Lion, but its scandalous plot about a bigamist sea captain drew it a bit extra attention, and was the first Guinness starring film to earn a million dollars in the U.S. and Canada, and the first to get a wide release. Barnacle Bill (1957), conversely, was one of the last gasps of Ealing, a film Guinness didn't want to make, and after The Bridge on the River Kwai that same year, he no longer had to.

Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Dark Waters (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

The legal procedural is something film goers have had no qualms devouring for years now, be it Julia Roberts' push-up bra in Erin Brockovich or George Clooney's crisis of conscience in Michael Clayton. The latest entrant into this genre features an ensemble with talented leading names, though ones whose political ideology tends to speak for themselves.

Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan (The Kingdom) adapted the Nathaniel Rich New York Times Magazine article into a screenplay that Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven) directed. Mark Ruffalo (Foxca...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.