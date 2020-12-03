DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
The Captain's Paradise | Barnacle Bill (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Kino has dusted off two maritime comedies both starring Alec Guinness, in one sense representing the beginning and the end of the actor's phase between partial and full-fledged stardom in the American market. Guinness's early British film were released in America, but limited to the burgeoning arthouse circuit. The Captain's Paradise (1953) followed several successful Ealing comedies. This was not an Ealing film, having been made by British-Lion, but its scandalous plot about a bigamist sea captain drew it a bit extra attention, and was the first Guinness starring film to earn a million dollars in the U.S. and Canada, and the first to get a wide release. Barnacle Bill (1957), conversely, was one of the last gasps of Ealing, a film Guinness didn't want to make, and after The Bridge on the River Kwai that same year, he no longer had to.
Dark Waters (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
The legal procedural is something film goers have had no qualms devouring for years now, be it Julia Roberts' push-up bra in Erin Brockovich or George Clooney's crisis of conscience in Michael Clayton. The latest entrant into this genre features an ensemble with talented leading names, though ones whose political ideology tends to speak for themselves.
Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan (The Kingdom) adapted the Nathaniel Rich New York Times Magazine article into a screenplay that Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven) directed. Mark Ruffalo (Foxca...