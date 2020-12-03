DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

The Captain's Paradise | Barnacle Bill (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Kino has dusted off two maritime comedies both starring Alec Guinness, in one sense representing the beginning and the end of the actor's phase between partial and full-fledged stardom in the American market. Guinness's early British film were released in America, but limited to the burgeoning arthouse circuit. The Captain's Paradise (1953) followed several successful Ealing comedies. This was not an Ealing film, having been made by British-Lion, but its scandalous plot about a bigamist sea captain drew it a bit extra attention, and was the first Guinness starring film to earn a million dollars in the U.S. and Canada, and the first to get a wide release. Barnacle Bill (1957), conversely, was one of the last gasps of Ealing, a film Guinness didn't want to make, and after The Bridge on the River Kwai that same year, he no longer had to.