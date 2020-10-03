DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 9th, 2020
The Third Lover aka L'Oeil Du Malin (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Andreas Mercier (Jacques Charrier) is a Frenchman who writes for a magazine that has assigned him to report from Germany. He writes under the penname of Albin. He takes up residence in a small town outside of Munich and consistently runs into language barriers as he doesn't speak German. One day, when trying to mime to a shopkeeper what he needs, a beautiful blonde woman named H l ne (St phane Audran). She is a Frenchwoman living nearby who also speaks German and so she translates for him. as it turns out, she's married to a very successful German writer named Andreas Hartman (Walther Reyer), who claims to be a fan of Mercier's work. She invites him over for a drink and before you know it, the three of them have become fast friends, though H l ne frequently has to translate as her husband's French isn't much better than Mercier's German.
Before long, the three become al...Read the entire review »
Chained For Life (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
Aaron Schimberg's Chained For Life is a low-key, high-concept film that wrestles with the treatment of physically disfigured people, especially on screen. Writer-director Schimberg creates a meta-comedy, in the vein of Altman's The Player, that takes place on the set of a schlocky neo-Euro-horror flick, where a number of disfigured and disabled characters have been cast for their otherness. Schimberg makes it clear pretty quickly that these folks are nothing to be horrified by, but he is also not interested in feel-good brotherhood. Instead, he reveals a subtle and more complicated dynamic that develops between these actors and the rest of the able-bod...Read the entire review »
Playing With Fire (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
I'm perfectly happy to see WWE professional wrestlers trying to branch out from their past jobs into new ones in movies; goodness knows when he was The Rock, Dwayne Johnson wanted to branch out and has now done so in Hollywood action films like Central Intelligence, but he also cut his teeth on more wholesome fare like Moana as well. So now WWE superstar John Cena appears to be taking the same angle with family films before presumably moving into more action films, surrounding himself with a capable supporting cast in the process. And so, a film like Playing With Fire is born.
Written by Dan Ewen and Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and directed by Andy Fickman (who directed Johnson in <a href="https://www.dvdt...Read the entire review »