DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 5th, 2020
El Esqueleto De La Senora Morales AKA Skeleton Of Mrs. Morales (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Dr. Pablo Morales (Arturo de C rdova) works as a taxidermist. He makes a decent enough living and manages to support his hypochondriac wife, Gloria (Amparo Rivelles). Their marriage, however, is quite troubled. While it's fair to say that Pablo enjoys a drink with his friends on a regular basis, he's hardly the raging alcoholic that Gloria makes him out to be when speaking to the local priest (Antonio Bravo) and her judgmental church friends about him. In fact, the way she makes it out, Pablo is an abusive drunk, constantly trying to have his way with her, even when she's taken ill (which seems to be all of the time).
When he comes home from work one day, she insists on sitting with him at the dinner table but then chastises the maid for giving him a beer. He cuts up his steak, only to have her criticize him for eating meat in front of her, something she finds repulsive...Read the entire review »
The Rare Breed (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Uncomfortably straddling harsher Western elements with Disney-esque family comedy, The Rare Breed (1966) still manages to be pretty entertaining, despite its herky-jerky narrative. James Stewart, pushing 60 and looking older, saddled with a terrible hairpiece (that looks like a saddle itself), had moved away from the psychological Westerns he'd made with director Anthony Mann in the 1950s, yet was hanging in for most of the 60s with a mix of innocuous comedies like Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962) and Dear Brigitte (1965) but also with the occasional darker, more dramatic film, including The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) and Bandolero! (1968).
No doubt that Disney's The Parent Trap (1961) was an influence, with that comedy starring Maureen O'Hara and Brian Keith, both of whom appear in The Rare Breed, alongside Juliet Mills, whose sister Hayley was t...Read the entire review »