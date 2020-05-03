DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

   
03-05-20
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Quai des Orf vres (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Though a bit more conventional than French director Henri-Georges Clouzot's better-known Les Diaboliques (1955) and other, later films, Quai des Orf vres (1947) is an immensely satisfying police procedural with noir elements, set in the world of what might be described as France's vaudeville. Loosely adapted from Stanislas-Andre Steeman's novel L gitime d fense, it features strong characters and performances all around, an intriguing, adult story, while offering a fascinating inside-look at early postwar Paris.

Kino's Blu-ray utilizes a 4K restoration that really sparkles, with picture and sound that's at least as scintillating as when the film was brand-new.

Jenny Lamour (Suzy Delair) is a nakedly ambitious singer, ready to use her sex appeal to ge...Read the entire review »

 

Highly Recommended
Teorema (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini in 1968, Teorema opens with a scene where a reporter speaks to a group of men in front of an aging factory. They were once workers, but now own the place and, quite honestly, aren't entirely sure what to do with themselves.

From there, we move to Milan and to the massive estate of Paolo (Massimo Girotti), the former owner of said factory. He shares this beautiful space with his family who have all gathered together for a fancy party, a party that is soon interrupted in a sense by the arrival of a handsome stranger (Terence Stamp). His initial arrival causes no issues, he seems able to wander through the group without causing much of a stir at all. Before long, however, Paolo's wife, Lucia, (Silvana Mangano), takes notice of him. Before long, so too has their daughter, Odetta (Anne Wiazemsky), had her interest piqued and after her, ...Read the entire review »

