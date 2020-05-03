DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Though a bit more conventional than French director Henri-Georges Clouzot's better-known Les Diaboliques (1955) and other, later films, Quai des Orf vres (1947) is an immensely satisfying police procedural with noir elements, set in the world of what might be described as France's vaudeville. Loosely adapted from Stanislas-Andre Steeman's novel L gitime d fense, it features strong characters and performances all around, an intriguing, adult story, while offering a fascinating inside-look at early postwar Paris.

Kino's Blu-ray utilizes a 4K restoration that really sparkles, with picture and sound that's at least as scintillating as when the film was brand-new.

Jenny Lamour (Suzy Delair) is a nakedly ambitious singer, ready to use her sex appeal to ge