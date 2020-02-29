DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 28th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 28th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 28th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Sweeney! | Sweeney 2 - Double Feature (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

A welcome release, Kino's double-feature Blu-ray of Sweeney! (1977) and Sweeney 2 (1978) are theatrical features adapted from the terrific British cop show The Sweeney, which ran four seasons on the ITV network from 1975-78. Starring John Thaw, Dennis Waterman, and Garfield Morgan, the series was violent and grittily authentic, far more than American police dramas of the same period. Closer in spirit to the later Law & Order franchise in American than, say, The Rookies, it captured the milieu of a decaying London overrun with small-time villains and murderous gangsters, in some respects bridging groundbreaking crime films earlier in the decade like Get Carter (1973) with the mini-Renaissance in the 1980s led by The Long Good Friday (1980).

Jack Regan (Thaw) was a perennially grouchy, heavy-drinking, chain-smoking Detective Inspector not above bend...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
One Missed Call Trilogy (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Arrow brings all three films in the One Missed Call Trilogy to Blu-ray in a nice collector's edition release. Here's what you get

One Missed Call:

Strange things seem to get haunted in Japan, be they televisions or lockers or, in the case of Takashi Miike's One Missed Call, a cell phone. Starting off in the familiar vein of Ring, we see a young woman who misses a call on her phone only to check her voice mail to find out that the call actually came from two days from the present. That's right, she got a phone call from the future. What does she hear on the message? Her own voice, screaming in terror, but for what reason she doesn't know, and she'll never find out as two days later, she's found dead. From here, we learn that her boyfriend fell victim to a similar fate. From here the horror seems to spread through the built in phone book that was in the firs...Read the entire review »

