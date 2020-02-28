DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 27th, 2020
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
I think when anyone saw the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood that people knew what they may have been getting, what they were in for and probably shed a tear just on that. You have a two-time Oscar winner in Tom Hanks (Captain Phillips) playing Fred Rogers, one of the more influential figures in child development in the latter half of the 20th century? Hell yeah it was going to be emotional.
Based on an 1998 Esquire article on Rogers by Tom Junod, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) adapted a screenplay which Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) directed. In the film, Junod is Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys, <a href="https://www.dvdtalk.com/reviews/73509/am...Read the entire review »
The Twilight Zone : Season One
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Rod Serling's efforts on the original The Twilight Zone is, in a word, legendary and it remains, decades since it debuted, an incredibly influential body of work. The series was revived in the second half of the eighties and then again in the early two thousands an in April of 2019, Jordon Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez brough the popular anthology series back, albeit this time to CBS's streaming platform, CBS All Access. Peele not only serves as one of the show's executive producers, but also as the host and narrator, just as Serling did in the original run.
Paramount has now compiled the ten episodes that make up the first season and brought them to DVD. Here's a quick rundown of the episodes, which we'll keep reasonably vague in order to avoid spoilers.
The Comedian: Samir Wassan (Kumail Nanjiani) is struggling to get his standup comedy ca...Read the entire review »