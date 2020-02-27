DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 26th, 2020
Recommended
Night Passage (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Night Passage (1957) is a beautiful-looking but seriously flawed Western starring James Stewart. It's main claim to fame is that it was not directed by Anthony Mann, with whom Stewart had collaborated on a series of seminal Westerns (and other films) throughout the 1950s. Mann was supposed to direct Night Passage but he disliked the script and the casting of co-star Audie Murphy. Mann and Stewart quarreled, Mann quit the project, and TV director James Neilson replaced him. Reportedly, Stewart never spoke to Mann again.

Mann's complaints proved warranted, but Night Passage sure is pretty to look at. It was one of the first produced in the Technirama widescreen process. Like VistaVision, the 35mm camera negative ran through the camera horizontally rather than vertically, exposing eight perforations-width frames rather than four perfs high, adding a slight anamorphic squeeze...Read the entire review »

 

Skip It
Beyond Therapy (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:


<small>NOTE: The images accompanying this article are promotional stills and do not represent the quality of the Blu-ray under review.</small>

Next to the officially unavailable HealtH, the 1987 comedy Beyond Therapy might hold the place of the least-seen and most-derided film by director Robert Altman. (I know Quintet might actually get more vitriol, but I think that one is far, far better than its reputation.) Like almost all of Altman's '80s work, Beyond Therapy is an adaptation of a well-regarded play, this time by Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All F...Read the entire review »

