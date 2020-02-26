DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 25th, 2020
Famine (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
I was all prepared to write this review as an acknowledgment of the pinnacle of Ryan Nicholson's career. It seemed a fitting capper, as a posthumous release. But then I discovered it was completed in 2011, and just never released, I guess. Regardless of that fact, Famine feels like the culmination of Nicholson's efforts behind the camera: it's funny, disgusting, well-acted, perfectly structured, written, and directed. It's got great dialog, and though gory as hell, seems to have been edited with the MPAA in mind. Maybe that's the thing; did Famine represent Nicholson swinging for the fences? And did the fact that it was a non-starter cause Nicholson to go back on offense with unsafe movies like Collar? Or am I over-thinking things?
The reason Famine feels like something close to a studio effort; it's almost six minutes into the film before I'm even mildly ...Read the entire review »
Transylvania 6-5000 (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
The early 80s were a fun time during which movie makers would look back to the 1940s for a hook on which to hang their wares; in this case, the swinging tune Pennsylvania 6-5000 made popular by Glenn Miller. I'm not sure if it seems more weird to consider a movie made now using a song from 1980 as its hook' or not, and I don't care. Luckily when I rented this at the ripe old age of 14, I was kind-of heavy into 40s music, so it all worked out, didn't it? But where was I?
Oh yes, this goof-ball comedy is all about nostalgia, as it also echoes the fine cinematic achievement known as Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, in its daft plot. Jeff Goldblum and Ed Begley Jr. play a friendly pair of journalists sent to Transylvania by a tabloid newspaper, to investigate rumors of old-school Universal Monsters terrorizing a small town. While there, Goldblum immediately...Read the entire review »
Last Christmas (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:
Director Paul Feig has been taking chances and branching out to different genres and tones after his female-led Ghostbusters reboot was a box-office and critical failure. First he came out with A Simple Favor, a light thriller that was reminiscent of Hitchcock's more tongue-in-cheek genre outings. Now comes Last Christmas, a witty and wholesome British rom-com that's straight out of writer-director Richard Curtis' (Love, Actually) playbook. Curtis had nothing to do with this film, but his formula of placing snarky and cynical characters into schmaltzy settings and situations is all over this Christmas romance. And for a Curtis-type of project, it certainly gets the job done when it comes to having us laugh at the irony-laced humor while warming our hearts. The American Feig also does a good job of adapting his style to such a dist...Read the entire review »