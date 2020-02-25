DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 24th, 2020
Roma (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
Alfonso Cuaron has been dazzling American audiences for more than a decade now (after initially wowing people in Mexico) with his long-winding visions that touch on life, birth, death and other broad themes, with his previous film (Gravity) winning a few Oscars for its technical brilliance. With his follow-up work Roma there were a few different things going out of the box, first its delivery method with the streaming service Netflix, then the use of black and white, and the use of a largely unknown cast, but in the end it's all worth the investment.
Cuaron also wrote the film, set in 1970 and 1971 Mexico City and following an indigenous maid, her work with a family and her life over the course of that time period. Cuaron set the inspiration for it in his own memories as a boy, and it shows the maid Cleo (...Read the entire review »
The Whisperers (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Somewhat forgotten today, The Whisperers (1967) is a British film directed by actor-turned-writer/director Bryan Forbes that was much-acclaimed in its day. Its 79-year-old star, Dame Edith Evans, was nominated for an Academy Award (she lost to Katharine Hepburn for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner), but Evans won the BAFTA prize that year, as well as awards at the Berlin International Film Festival, a Golden Globe, and selected by the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.
The bleak and rather depressing film captures the dire conditions of impoverished seniors like the eccentric character Evans plays, particularly through the striking black-and-white cinematography of Gerry Turpin (S ance on a Wet Afternoon, The Last of Shelia) and the vivid use of the alarming slum environment of the once-thriving textile center neighborhoods of Manchester.
<H1 a...Read the entire review »