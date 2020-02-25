DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 24th, 2020

by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:



Alfonso Cuaron has been dazzling American audiences for more than a decade now (after initially wowing people in Mexico) with his long-winding visions that touch on life, birth, death and other broad themes, with his previous film (Gravity) winning a few Oscars for its technical brilliance. With his follow-up work Roma there were a few different things going out of the box, first its delivery method with the streaming service Netflix, then the use of black and white, and the use of a largely unknown cast, but in the end it's all worth the investment.

Cuaron also wrote the film, set in 1970 and 1971 Mexico City and following an indigenous maid, her work with a family and her life over the course of that time period. Cuaron set the inspiration for it in his own memories as a boy, and it shows the maid Cleo (...Read the entire review »