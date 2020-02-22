DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 21st, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 21st, 2020

   
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 21st, 2020
Highly Recommended
M nchhausen (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

It's difficult to reconcile that filmmakers under the thumb of Hitler's Germany could invent a film as playful, wistful and magical as M nchhausen (1943) but there you are. Clearly influenced by the British-made The Thief of Bagdad (1940), this Agfacolor confection similarly offers a welcome distraction from the all-consuming war rather than a tool of direct propaganda, except perhaps to suggest that German cinema was untouched, and even thriving, under Nazi rule. Intended as a Jubil umsfilm to celebrate UFA's 25th anniversary, the movie boasts an all-star cast, elaborate production design and special effects and, unexpectedly, a big long sequence filmed on location in Venice, which wasn't liberated until April 1945.

Directed by Josef von B ky and originally released without a proper screenplay credit for pacifist Emil and the Detectives author Erich K stner, the film sta...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Man in the Shadow (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Sheriff Ben Sadler (Jeff Chandler) is the lawman in charge of a typically quiet town in the American west. When the movie begins, he opens up the town jail to release a local drunk. Serious crime is not a regular problem, and his job is generally on the more relaxed side of things, at least as far as law enforcement goes. This changes when an older Mexican man named Jesus Cisneros (Martin Garralaga) arrives to tell him about how he witnessed a friend of his, Juan Martin (Joe Schneider), being murdered by a pair of ranch hands, Ed Yates (John Larch) and Chet Huneker (Leo Gordon), at a farm not too far away. This ranch, where the man worked as a bracero, is owned and operated by Virgil Renchler (Orson Welles), a big, booming man of strong social standing in the community and the ranch itself plays a huge role in the town's economic stability.

Sadler now finds himself in a...Read the entire review »

