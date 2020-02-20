DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 19th, 2020

The Criminal (The Concrete Jungle) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV The Criminal (1960) is a British film starring Stanley Baker. Though it's not much more or less than a well-fashioned crime melodrama, it was directed by exiled Hollywood Blacklist victim Joseph Losey, who'd soon move on to more prestigious British films, often in collaboration with Harold Pinter and/or Dirk Bogarde, as well as Baker on occasion. Both the Blu-ray's audio commentary track and the very well-written review by colleague Cinesavant contextualize The Criminal within the scope of Losey's career, pointing to themes and concerns present here and in other Losey films. That may be, but where they see much innovation I see it mainly as a well-made genre film, well above average, certainly, but not especially innovative and certainly no groundbreaker. Jo...Read the entire review »