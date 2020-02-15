DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 14th, 2020

by Oktay Ege Kozak

The Movie:

Crooklyn might not go down in Spike Lee's filmography as a thematically and technically important achievement, but it might be his most heartwarming and charming work. This makes sense, since it's pretty much an autobiographical film about growing up in 1970s Brooklyn, communicated through the rosiest of rose-colored glasses. Sure, he tackles some serious issues, like the drug use that permeated his neighborhood, but it's mostly a love letter to his youth, giving back to the borough that defined him as an artist and a person.

Zelda Harris is downright adorable as Troy, a precautious nine-year old firecracker who's beginning to truly discover her neighborhood and how it connects to his family made up of her four siblings, her teacher mother (Alfre Woodard), and her jazz musician father (Delroy Lindo) during 1973. The exuberant color scheme and the visi...