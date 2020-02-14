DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 13th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 13th, 2020

   
Old 02-14-20, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,094
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 13th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Parasite (Blu-ray)
by DVD Savant

Reviewed by Glenn Erickson

A funny thing happened on the way to the Oscars this year -- the Academy voted for what may have been the best, most original feature in the stack of nominees. Bong Joon Ho's South Korean movies have been piercing the American market for years now, if on a specialized genre level. But even his monster movie The Host features a deeply-rooted social comment. A good part of Seoul is driven from their homes by a crazy fish-monster, and the family on view must spend time in a poorly-organized government shelter. The same thing happens in Bong's brilliant black comedy Parasite, which s...Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
Waves (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak

The Movie:

Waves plays out like a Lifetime Channel melodrama directed by an immensely talented up-and-coming auteur. It looks beautiful, shows a distinct and invigorating voice from director Trey Edward Shults, a hypnotic score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, powerful and emotionally resonant performances Yet all of it is in the service of an entirely too predictable, unbalanced, and aggressively maudlin and manipulative script. If the script wasn't also by Schults, I could have imagined one of those industry scenarios where a rising filmmaker is given bad material and tries their best to inject life into it through solid and unique execution.

Waves is a family melodrama that reads like a double feature, with two distinct stories splitting the 135 minute runtime. It's overlong and underdeveloped at the same time. The two stories, each worthy of 90-minute feat...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.