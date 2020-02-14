DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 13th, 2020
Parasite (Blu-ray)
by DVD Savant
Reviewed by Glenn Erickson
A funny thing happened on the way to the Oscars this year -- the Academy voted for what may have been the best, most original feature in the stack of nominees. Bong Joon Ho's South Korean movies have been piercing the American market for years now, if on a specialized genre level. But even his monster movie The Host features a deeply-rooted social comment. A good part of Seoul is driven from their homes by a crazy fish-monster, and the family on view must spend time in a poorly-organized government shelter. The same thing happens in Bong's brilliant black comedy Parasite, which s...Read the entire review »
Waves (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:
Waves plays out like a Lifetime Channel melodrama directed by an immensely talented up-and-coming auteur. It looks beautiful, shows a distinct and invigorating voice from director Trey Edward Shults, a hypnotic score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, powerful and emotionally resonant performances Yet all of it is in the service of an entirely too predictable, unbalanced, and aggressively maudlin and manipulative script. If the script wasn't also by Schults, I could have imagined one of those industry scenarios where a rising filmmaker is given bad material and tries their best to inject life into it through solid and unique execution.
Waves is a family melodrama that reads like a double feature, with two distinct stories splitting the 135 minute runtime. It's overlong and underdeveloped at the same time. The two stories, each worthy of 90-minute feat...Read the entire review »