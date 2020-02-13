DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

02-13-20
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
Skip It
Countdown (2019) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison

THE FILM:

Low-budget horror flick Countdown was inevitable. At its core, the film represents STX Entertainment and Universal Studios attempting to replicate the success of Blumhouse Productions, purveyors of fine, microbudget horror films like Paranormal Activity, The Purge and Happy Death Day. Universal distributes Blumhouse films, too, so I was not shocked to see the familiar in-theater, audience-reaction TV spots for Countdown last fall. Director Justin Dec even shoots for Happy Death Day success by installing a perky blonde, Elizabeth Lail, as his protagonist. Despite Lail's best efforts, Countdown is a dud of a film;

