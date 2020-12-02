DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
All About My Mother (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almod var's All About My Mother (Todo sobre mi madre, 1999) is uniquely superb, by turns gut-wrenching, wickedly funny at times, revelatory in its humanism, shockingly frank yet nonjudgmental about myriad subjects mainstream Hollywood movies would never, ever touch so honestly: transsexualism, drug use, pregnant nuns, prostitution, AIDS. Sumptuously designed and photographed, with a half-dozen unforgettable characters, it remains one of Almod var's best films to date, maybe his best overall.
As with other Almod var pictures, All About My Mother is best experienced viewed cold, with no advance knowledge of its story. I've you've not seen it, I recommend a blind-buy now to avoid Spoilers. You won't regret it.
The Man Who Was Sherlock Holmes (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Made in Hitler's Germany shortly before the advent of World War II, The Man Who Was Sherlock Holmes (Der Mann, der Sherlock Holmes war, 1937) is fairly enjoyable on its own terms, especially for fans of the World's Greatest Consulting Detective, but it's more fascinating as a historical relic, of its time and place, and for the manner in which Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous characters are sort-of portrayed, as well as how the movie anticipates Germany's postwar affection for and lighthearted approach to British-sourced mysteries.
Deadly Manor (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Jos Ram n Larraz's 1990 film Deadly Manor (also known as Savage Lust), the second to last feature he's direct, follows a group of interchangeable and unremarkable young adults as they decide to head out to a remote lake for a little rest and relaxation. Rod (Mark Irish) is the leader of the group, and he's accompanied by pretty Susan (Liz Hitchler), tough guy Tony (Greg Rhodes) and his potentially crazy girlfriend Helen (Claudia Franjul), an unruly biker guy named Peter (Jerry Kernion) and his main squeeze Anne (Kathleen Patane), who could clearly do better. They get lost along the way, quite predictably, but their luck changes when they pass a hitchhiker named Jack (Clark Tufts) who claims to know exactly the right way to get to their destination. They tell him to hop in' and they're off, but of course, his directions turn out to be bunk.
