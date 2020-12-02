DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almod var's All About My Mother (Todo sobre mi madre, 1999) is uniquely superb, by turns gut-wrenching, wickedly funny at times, revelatory in its humanism, shockingly frank yet nonjudgmental about myriad subjects mainstream Hollywood movies would never, ever touch so honestly: transsexualism, drug use, pregnant nuns, prostitution, AIDS. Sumptuously designed and photographed, with a half-dozen unforgettable characters, it remains one of Almod var's best films to date, maybe his best overall.

As with other Almod var pictures, All About My Mother is best experienced viewed cold, with no advance knowledge of its story. I've you've not seen it, I recommend a blind-buy now to avoid Spoilers. You won't regret it.

For...Read the entire review »