DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 10th, 2020
Summer of Sam (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:
Ten years after his masterpiece Do The Right Thing, Spike Lee tackled another story about how dangerous and ultimately tragic prejudice might be if it keeps growing unchecked. He might have tried and miserably failed with his only official horror film so far, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, but I would nominate Summer of Sam as at least one half of an example of the genre. The dread, fear, and paranoia that Lee captures with his grim vision of 1977 New York plagued by the Son of Sam killings and race relations plummeting after the infamous blackout, is perfectly accentuated with a grainy, bleak, and appropriately unpleasant visual style.
Almost a decade before David Fincher's Zodiac, Lee applies a similarly distant and matter-of-fact approach to depicting David Berkowitz's (Michael Badalucco) horrific slayings, making the acts seem
The Day of the Dolphin (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:
The premise of a marine biologist (George C. Scott) who teaches a dolphin how to talk, and a corporate conspiracy that results in the animal being used to covertly attach bombs to boats, already sounds far-fetched for a sci-fi thriller. So it's quite a feat for director Mike Nichols and screenwriter Buck Henry to successfully turn Robert Merle's novel with the same name into what's first and foremost a heartfelt drama about the deep bond between the biologist and the dolphin, as well as an indictment of humanity's hubris over nature.
Nichols was looking forward to ending his four-picture deal with his producer, so he sought out projects that would allow him to experiment with genres and styles he hadn't worked with before. The Day of the Dolphin was supposed to be helmed by Franklin J. Schaffner (Planet of the Apes), who had more experience w
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert
by Jesse Skeen
Time-Life has released yet another repackaging of their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame discs, this one containing three previous releases: Two four-DVD sets "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Concert" (the same title as this entire box set) which covers the induction ceremonies from 2014-2017, followed by the "Encore" set which actually contains the four shows prior to that, and concluded with the 3-disc "25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concerts" performed in 2009. I figured it was time for me to check these out having never seen any of them, and being a fan of a large variety of music.
One thing I'm not a big fan of however is awards shows, as they're typicall