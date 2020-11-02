DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 10th, 2020

by Oktay Ege Kozak

The Movie:

Ten years after his masterpiece Do The Right Thing, Spike Lee tackled another story about how dangerous and ultimately tragic prejudice might be if it keeps growing unchecked. He might have tried and miserably failed with his only official horror film so far, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, but I would nominate Summer of Sam as at least one half of an example of the genre. The dread, fear, and paranoia that Lee captures with his grim vision of 1977 New York plagued by the Son of Sam killings and race relations plummeting after the infamous blackout, is perfectly accentuated with a grainy, bleak, and appropriately unpleasant visual style.

Almost a decade before David Fincher's Zodiac, Lee applies a similarly distant and matter-of-fact approach to depicting David Berkowitz's (Michael Badalucco) horrific slayings, making the acts seem...Read the entire review »