DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, February 9th, 2020
Recommended
The House by the Cemetery (2020 4K Remaster) (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner<hr>
"It's this house! It creeps me out."
"It's a house like any other."
"It smells like death."
- Translated from the Italian dialogue of The House by the Cemetery<hr>
But then, Oak Mansion is no stranger to death. There's a reason why those in this sleepy Massachusetts village ominously refer to it as the Freudstein house. It is, as the film's title sugge...Read the entire review »
