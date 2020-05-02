DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

A Medieval drama starring Charlton Heston, The War Lord (1965) is one of the actor's best films, and a personal project he spearheaded for several years before finally getting it made, though its unusualness, coupled with a studio financing it that really wanted a more conventional film, limited its success at the box-office. Those weaned on Heston's historical and biblical epics like El Cid, Ben-Hur and others may at first be nonplussed by its waist-deep efforts at period fidelity, and a story and characters that unfolds in terms of the time and place where it is set, rather than one trying to draw parallels to contemporary times, the usual manner of such films.

Further, to get the film made Heston and producer Walter Seltzer agreed to shoot most of it at Universal Studios, much of it on the backlot, giving it a look and feel quite different from the majority of Europe-shot epi