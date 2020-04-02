DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 3rd, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

The first entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with the National Film Registry and Something Weird Video, is William Beaudine's notorious 1945 film Mom And Dad. This cautionary tale tells the sordid story of a young woman named Joan Blake (June Carlson). She's a pretty suburbanite with everything going for her but when it comes to the ways of love, she's more than a little na ve. The school board doesn't offer sex education classes and her parents haven't bothered to properly explain to her the facts of life. So when she gets sweet talked by a man named Jack Griffith (Bob Lowell) and he gets fresh, well, one thing leads to another and before you know it, Jack has got what he wants and Joan is in tears.

A few weeks later and Jack has died in a plane crash and Joan is getting sick ea...Read the entire review »