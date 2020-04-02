DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 3rd, 2020
Mom And Dad (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
The first entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with the National Film Registry and Something Weird Video, is William Beaudine's notorious 1945 film Mom And Dad. This cautionary tale tells the sordid story of a young woman named Joan Blake (June Carlson). She's a pretty suburbanite with everything going for her but when it comes to the ways of love, she's more than a little na ve. The school board doesn't offer sex education classes and her parents haven't bothered to properly explain to her the facts of life. So when she gets sweet talked by a man named Jack Griffith (Bob Lowell) and he gets fresh, well, one thing leads to another and before you know it, Jack has got what he wants and Joan is in tears.
A few weeks later and Jack has died in a plane crash and Joan is getting sick ea...Read the entire review »
Unashamed: A Romance / Elysia (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
The third entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with the Library Of Congress and Something Weird Video, is a double feature disc containing two vintage nudist films: 1938's Unashamed: A Romance and 1933's Elysia (Valley Of The Nude). How much nudism can you take? Read on to find out
Unashamed: A Romance:
Directed by Allen Stewart in 1938, the first film, which runs sixty-six-minutes, the film tells the story of Rae Lane (Rae Kidd). She is a beautiful woman of mixed-race, but she doesn't really seem to know she's beautiful. She's got a big crush on her employer, Robert Lawton (Robert Stanley) and she talks him into joining her on a trip to a nudist camp. He obliges and once they arrive, we're treated to the typical nudist camp footage where we see people engaging...Read the entire review »