DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 31st, 2020
Fail-Safe (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Unique in cinema history, the same Hollywood company released two movies within the same year telling virtually the same story, about a group of U.S. bombers ordered to drop nuclear bombs on the Soviet Union without the authority of the President. Each is excellent yet in other respects they couldn't be more different. The movies, of course, are Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove and Sidney Lumet's Fail-Safe. The projects were so similar, in fact, that Kubrick and author Peter George (author of its source material, the novel Red Alert) filed suit against the authors of Fail-Safe, Eugene Burdick and Harvey Wheeler, as well as producer Max E. Youngstein, who acquired the film rights.
In the end Columbia released both films many months apart, Strangelove in January 1964, and Fail-Safe the following October. Strangelove was a big hit, Fail-Safe
Lynyrd Skynyrd - I'll Never Forget You: The Last 72 Hours Of Lynyrd Skynyrd
by Ryan Keefer
I think both in fictional movies and documentaries, when airplane trouble happens when a musical act is one of the passengers on the plane, the comedy to diffuse the tension is palpable, whether it is a tribute to "The Night the Music Died" when the Big Bopper, Richie Valens and Buddy Holly passed, or when members of Lynyrd Skynrd died in a 1977 plane crash. Neverthless, I'll Never Forget You attempts to put some emotion into the tragic event.
The film is based on the novel by Gene Odom, friend of singer Ronnie Van Zandt and who wrote the book that serves as the foundation for the film. In it, he, along with others that survived the crash (backup singer Leslie Hawkins and guitar roadie Craig Reed) as they share their thoughts on the crash and offer some thoughts on the days and hours leading up to the tragic events.
So when it comes to the film itself, the sto...