DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 30th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Director Tim Miller's 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate understandably had fans of the series excited when details came out about the production. Miller was on a bit of a hot streak after the success of Deadpool, James Cameron had a hand in the writing process and the movie was bringing back not just Arnold Schwarzenegger but Linda Hamilton as well, the later of the two looking wonderfully world-weary and completely badass in the promotional photos that came out prior to release. The movie didn't succeed in setting the box office ablaze, however, likely because it doesn't really bring anything all that new to the franchise, now six entries strong.

The story, which basically asks you to ignore everything that came after Terminator 2: Judgement Day (in fact, it borrows footage from that picture very early on), as we see how nicely things have turned out...Read the entire review »