DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

I'd been curious about Heartbeeps (1981), the one-of-a-kind sci-fi romantic comedy featuring comedian Andy Kaufman in his only starring feature, for nearly 40 years. And now, thanks to Kino's good-looking Blu-ray, that curiosity is satiated. The movie was almost universally panned; even its director, Allan Arkush, on the disc's commentary track, admits it was an artistic and commercial failure in just about every way possible.

There's a germ of a good idea, straining to get out, but too many forces work against its attributes flowering fully. It's a fascinating picture insofar as an example of what a major Hollywood studio in 1981 imagined would be a commercial, even widely popular movie. Universal, the company behind it, spent upwards of $10 million on what was really a "little" movie with a slight story and a limited number of characters. Some big names were behind it, including producer Mi...Read the entire review »