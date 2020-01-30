DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 29th, 2020
Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy (remastered) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILMS:
There is just something about a good 80s action comedy that warms my cold heart. Beverly Hills Cop and its sequel are two of the better such films, and 1994's belated Part III is not quite as bad as its reputation. These films shine because of star Eddie Murphy, whose recent career renaissance after an extended dry spell is very welcome. Murphy first introduced fast-talking Detroit cop Axel Foley in 1984's Beverly Hills Cop, in which Foley initially travels to Beverly Hills, California, to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, Mikey (James Russo). Against the explicit orders of his boss back in Detroit, Inspector Todd (Gil Hill), Foley contacts an acquaintance on the ground, Jenny Summers (Lisa Eilbacher), and begins piecing together clues about the murdered Mikey. Foley initially humiliates and infuriates local officers Det. B...Read the entire review »
Heartbeeps (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
I'd been curious about Heartbeeps (1981), the one-of-a-kind sci-fi romantic comedy featuring comedian Andy Kaufman in his only starring feature, for nearly 40 years. And now, thanks to Kino's good-looking Blu-ray, that curiosity is satiated. The movie was almost universally panned; even its director, Allan Arkush, on the disc's commentary track, admits it was an artistic and commercial failure in just about every way possible.
There's a germ of a good idea, straining to get out, but too many forces work against its attributes flowering fully. It's a fascinating picture insofar as an example of what a major Hollywood studio in 1981 imagined would be a commercial, even widely popular movie. Universal, the company behind it, spent upwards of $10 million on what was really a "little" movie with a slight story and a limited number of characters. Some big names were behind it, including producer Mi...Read the entire review »