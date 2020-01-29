DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Well that was a surprise. Marketed in the U.S. under the misleading title The Slasher but bearing onscreen its original, British title, Cosh Boy (1953), this seemingly minor juvenile delinquent crime thriller (with noirish flourishes) isn't exactly great cinema, but it is immensely entertaining. Directed by Lewis Gilbert (Alfie, The Spy Who Loved Me), the picture is well made on its modest budget, with a crew consisting of future Hammer Studios personnel (cinematographer Jack Asher, production designer Bernard Robinson, production supervisor Anthony Nelson Keys, etc.) and reportedly was the first "X"-rated British release, under that country's new rating code.

But mostly Cosh Boy is a cracklin' little thriller, its story revolving around a weaselly, unrepentant, cowardly and crass punk (James Kenney) whose inevitable comeuppance at the end is among the most