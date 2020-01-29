DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Slasher (Cosh Boy) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Well that was a surprise. Marketed in the U.S. under the misleading title The Slasher but bearing onscreen its original, British title, Cosh Boy (1953), this seemingly minor juvenile delinquent crime thriller (with noirish flourishes) isn't exactly great cinema, but it is immensely entertaining. Directed by Lewis Gilbert (Alfie, The Spy Who Loved Me), the picture is well made on its modest budget, with a crew consisting of future Hammer Studios personnel (cinematographer Jack Asher, production designer Bernard Robinson, production supervisor Anthony Nelson Keys, etc.) and reportedly was the first "X"-rated British release, under that country's new rating code.

But mostly Cosh Boy is a cracklin' little thriller, its story revolving around a weaselly, unrepentant, cowardly and crass punk (James Kenney) whose inevitable comeuppance at the end is among the most...Read the entire review »

The Great McGinty (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner

"Yesterday, you was a hobo on the breadline. Today, you got a thousand berries and a new suit. I wonder where you'll be tomorrow."

[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]

That Dan McGinty (Brian Donlevy) somehow went from a hobo in Chi-Town<sup>*</sup> (the film doesn't expli...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Brewster's Millions (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak

The Movie:

It's extremely easy for the poor to lose everything in America. But if you're wealthy, our system of unchecked capitalism will find a way to reward you for even the most frivolous behavior. That's why George Barr McCutcheon's early 20<sup>th</sup> Century novel, Brewster's Millions, is one of those quintessentially American stories that have been adapted numerous times in Hollywood history.

Director Walter Hill's 1985 version came at an opportune time for an update on the tale of a common man named Brewster (Richard Pryor), who inherits 300 million dollars from a cranky long lost relative (Hume Cronyn). But of course there's a catch: Brewster has to spend 30 million dollars in 30 days. If he manages to get through all of that money without a penny of assets accumulated, he gets the 300 big ones. The premise is ripe for a farce with a side of satire, a...Read the entire review »

