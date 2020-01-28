DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 27th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Though today regarded as a high-water mark in camp, one doesn't necessarily need enjoy Cobra Woman (1944) in those terms. The picture is really part of a line of movies evolving from several directions at once, all with exotic locales with fairy tale-like yarns bordering (or crossing over into) fantasy.

Jon Hall became a star in John Ford's epic South Seas melodrama-disaster film The Hurricane (1937), the actor following that up with movies such as South of Pago Pago (1940), Aloma of the South Seas, and The Tuttles of Tahiti (both 1941), after which Hall moved to Universal. Meantime, the lavish British Technicolor production of The Thief of Bagdad (1940), featuring Indian actor Sabu, was completed in Hollywood due to the wartime bombing of London and that, too, proved a big success. The following year, Universal enjoyed good box-office with the now-forgotten