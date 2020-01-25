DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 24th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

The Story of Temple Drake (1933) was a scandalous pre-Code drama, adapted from William Faulkner's lurid 1931 novel Sanctuary. After the implementation of the Production Code in July 1934, the Paramount production vanished from distribution. It never aired on television, was never released in any home video format, and pretty much remained unseen until the Museum of Modern Art undertook a restoration in 2011.

As pointed out in the extra features, pre-Code movies were not genre-specific. As the term is used today, it refers to movies made from the dawn of talking pictures through mid-1934, movies that, seen today, are often startling in their frank sexual content (including casual sex, sexual violence, interracial relationships, abortion and prostitution), their grim and graphic violence, propensity of anti-heroes (e.g., gangsters), and strong independent women.

