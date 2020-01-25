DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 24th, 2020

DVD Reviews and Recommendations

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 24th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 24th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Story of Temple Drake (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

The Story of Temple Drake (1933) was a scandalous pre-Code drama, adapted from William Faulkner's lurid 1931 novel Sanctuary. After the implementation of the Production Code in July 1934, the Paramount production vanished from distribution. It never aired on television, was never released in any home video format, and pretty much remained unseen until the Museum of Modern Art undertook a restoration in 2011.

As pointed out in the extra features, pre-Code movies were not genre-specific. As the term is used today, it refers to movies made from the dawn of talking pictures through mid-1934, movies that, seen today, are often startling in their frank sexual content (including casual sex, sexual violence, interracial relationships, abortion and prostitution), their grim and graphic violence, propensity of anti-heroes (e.g., gangsters), and strong independent women.

Many pre-Code movies hav...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
The Hurt Locker 4K Digital (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

Man there was a lot about The Hurt Locker that I had forgotten about since it came out almost a dozen years ago. I forgot about there being three notable members of the MCU, I forgot some of the visual style and tension that absorbed so much of it. But what I forgot about bore itself out as I was watching it again for the first time since I think it hit video shelves.

Mark Boal (Detroit) wrote a script that Kathryn Bigelow (Zero Dark Thirty) directed. In it, we see a bomb squad in Iraq, specifically a hotshot rules flauting disposal expert (Jeremy Renner, Captain America Civil War), the section chief (Anthony Mackie, <a href=" https://www.dvdtalk.com...Read the entire review »

