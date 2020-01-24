DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 23rd, 2020
House by the River (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner<hr>
"You know, John, in spite of everything that's happened and everything that's going to happen, I want you to know that I've gained something."<hr>
"Gained something?"
"Yes. I was always afraid as a child. I didn't have the courage to do things. I was afraid of people: what they might say or think. Maybe that's why my writing wasn't good. You were right in that. But I'm not afraid anymore, and I've written something good — because it's real."
"It took a murder to do that."
"Doesn't the end justify the means?"
