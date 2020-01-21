DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 20th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Made a directly after his breakthrough film, 1960's Breathless but not released until 1963, Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Petit Soldat is a very different picture than that auspicious debut and it sees the director playing less with his obvious influences and instead carving out his own unique style.

The politically charged film takes place during the Algerian war for independence from France. The setting is Geneva, and introduces us to Bruno Forestier (Michel Subor), a Frenchman who has deserted the army he was in, now making a living as a newspaper photographer. He also does work for an underground organization with anti-Algerian leanings based out of Switzerland. He's also very much in love with a beautiful Russian woman named Veronica Dreyer (Anna Karina, in her debut role). When this group asks him to assassinate a radio host with Algerian sympathies, he