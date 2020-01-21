DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 20th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 20th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Le petit soldat (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Made a directly after his breakthrough film, 1960's Breathless but not released until 1963, Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Petit Soldat is a very different picture than that auspicious debut and it sees the director playing less with his obvious influences and instead carving out his own unique style.

The politically charged film takes place during the Algerian war for independence from France. The setting is Geneva, and introduces us to Bruno Forestier (Michel Subor), a Frenchman who has deserted the army he was in, now making a living as a newspaper photographer. He also does work for an underground organization with anti-Algerian leanings based out of Switzerland. He's also very much in love with a beautiful Russian woman named Veronica Dreyer (Anna Karina, in her debut role). When this group asks him to assassinate a radio host with Algerian sympathies, he ...Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
Gemini Man (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison

THE FILM:

I saw two Will Smith films last week, Bad Boys for Life and Gemini Man. While I had a blast with the over-the-top action, mayhem and humor in in the long-awaited third Bad Boys film, I found Director Ang Lee's Gemini Man dull and predictable, with only moments of fleeing excitement and a distracting visual presentation. Bad Boys for Life shows Smith still delivers as an action star, but Director Lee gives him little to work with in Gemini Man outside a stale screenplay from three credited writers. While Bad Boys feels like a nostalgic rush of 90s action and adrenaline, Gemini Man feels like a poorly executed thriller that was made two decades ago and shelved, save the hit-or-miss, cutting-age effects. I expect more from Smith and the director of Th...Read the entire review »

