DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 17th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 17th, 2020

   
Old 01-18-20, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,067
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 17th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Joker (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

It is probably a difficult task to detach whatever your personal feelings may be about Joker and whatever the apprehensions or concerns about a film like it were or still are, since the film's 11 Oscar nominations are sure to invigorate the flow of eyes and dollars into the DC and Warner coffers, making more than a billion dollars since its opening three months ago as of this writing. Nevertheless let's put our heads down and try to soldier on through this together, shall we?

Adapted into a screenplay by Scott Silver (The Fighter), Todd Phillips co-wrote and directed. Yes, the same Todd Phillips from (Hangover Part III) did this film, which serves to dive into the origin story of arguably the most famous villain in comic books. ...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.