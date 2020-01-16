DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 15th, 2020

Brick (remastered) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM: One of the most unique films of 2006, Rian Johnson's Brick has obtained cult status for its homages to hard-boiled detective classics from authors Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, James M. Cain and others. Set in and around a suburban California high school, the film sees star Joseph Gordon-Levitt enter the town's drug-fueled underbelly to seek answers on what happened to his missing ex-girlfriend. Deliberately paced and somewhat convoluted, Brick is also expertly acted and craftily plotted, with a hazy, heightened reality for its characters. The film calls upon expected characteristics of pulpy violence, slang dialogue, unreliable witnesses and scummy landscapes, and shifting its characters down to high-school age is an interesting stylistic choice. I am not as enamored with Brick as some, but I find it an entertaining, twisty bit of noir th...Read the entire review »