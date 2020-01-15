DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

One of the very best yet most underappreciated films of the 1970s, Blue Collar (1978) was screenwriter Paul Schrader's (Taxi Driver) directorial debut. About a trio of union assembly line workers at a Detroit auto plant so drowning in debt they conspire to rob their union's safe, the film has a frankness and verisimilitude rare in movies today. Top-billed Richard Pryor gives a mostly straight dramatic performance so revelatory that's it's downright tragic that he frittered nearly his entire movie career on frivolous junk. But co-stars Harvey Keitel and Yaphat Kotto are as good in roles of equal size, as is the excellent supporting cast.

And though more than 40 years old, Blue Collar plays as timely as ever. Its story involves rampant union corruption, with its theme, expressed by Kotto's character, equally applies to today's work environment: "They pit the lifers against the new