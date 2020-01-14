DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 13th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 13th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Holiday (1938) (Blu-ray)
Theirs was such a whirlwind courtship that Julia Seton (Doris Nolan) never quite got around to telling Johnny
ChaseCase that she's one of those Setons – that he's about to marry into one of the country's most prestigious and eye-wateringly wealthy families. Pending the approval of her father (Henry Kolker), naturally.
Then again, Johnny hasn't yet br...Read the entire review »
