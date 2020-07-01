DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 6th, 2020
Fritz Lang's Indian Epic (The Tiger of Eschnapur & The Indian Tomb) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Director Fritz Lang's "Indian Epic," actually two feature films, The Tiger of Eschnapur (Der Tiger von Eschnapur) and The Indian Tomb (Das Indische Grabmal, both 1959) are visually spectacular, often startling color fantasies, difficult to describe because they were anomalies of their time. Combined, they remake the two-part 1921 German film The Indian Tomb, based on Thea von Harbou's 1918 novel, which she and Lang had adapted. Lang had hoped to direct that version, but the project was instead assigned to the more experienced Joe May. May eventually emigrated to Hollywood, where he mostly made forgettable genre films like The Invisible Man Returns and the somewhat better House of the Seven Gables (both 1940).
While collaborating, Lang and Harbou embarked on an affair while she was still married to actor Rudolf Klein-Rogge. She divorced him and married ...Read the entire review »
Kill Them All and Come Back Alone aka Ammazzali Tutti E Torna Solo (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Enzo G. Castellari is probably best known for his war films like The Inglorious Bastards, his crazy post-nuke action films like The New Barbarians or his cop thrillers like The Big Racket but he made a few forays into spaghetti western territory when the genre was booming through the Italian film industry in the second half of the sixties. Any Gun Can Play and the divisive Franco Nero vehicle Keoma are probably his best known entries in the genre, but 1968's Kill Them All And Come Back Alone, if not his best film, is one well-worth checking out for fans of both the director and the genre, and of leading man Chuck Connors.
Connors plays a man named Clyde McKay, a mercenary man operating in the era of the American Civil War who is as tough as they come. When the movie begins, he and a motley crew of hired guns are in the midst of ...Read the entire review »
The Nude Bomb (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Despite a couple of bright moments, The Nude Bomb (1980), a feature film adaptation of the 1965-70 sitcom Get Smart, is pretty dreary, though it's fascinating in the same way YouTube dashcam videos of Russian car accidents can sometimes be. It's clear there was a creative tug-of-war going on between those who simply wanted to expand upon the original series, and others trying to shape it into something else, though what that something else was is never very clear.
The original show, of course, spoofed the emerging spy movie genre, really just getting started when the show debuted in mid-September 1965. Conversely, the impetus for The Nude Bomb wasn't so much the ongoing success of the 007 franchise, despite its opening scene spoofing the pre-credits sequence in Moonraker (1979). Rather, undoubtedly what must have triggered The Nude Bomb was the enormous recent succ...Read the entire review »