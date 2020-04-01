DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 3rd, 2020

The Hellbenders aka I Crudeli aka The Cruel Ones (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie: Directed by Sergio Corbucci in between his two masterpieces, Django and The Great Silence, 1967's The Hellbenders (also known as The Cruel Ones) takes place in a post-Civil War America. Here we meet Colonel Jonas (Joseph Cotten), a haggard and world-weary Confederate soldier who doesn't intend to give up the fight so easily. When he gets his hands on a whole lot of stolen money after he and his sons slaughter some Northern soldiers, he decides to travel with the money hidden away in a coffin to New Mexico where he feels he can put it to good use. He tells would-be snoopers that the coffin contains the body of Captain Ambrose. To help keep up appearances, Jonas' three sons tag along for the journey: Ben (Julian Mateos), Jeff (Gino Pernice) and Nat (Angel Aranda). With them is a woman he hires to play the grieving widow on the trip. After the woman i...Read the entire review »