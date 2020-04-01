DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 3rd, 2020
Tunes of Glory (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
One of the all-time great British films, Tunes of Glory (1960) is also the best directed by Ronald Neame, whose remarkable career spanned nearly the entire history of British cinema. Neame, who died in 2010 at the age of 99, began his career as an assistant cameraman on such films as Alfred Hitchcock's Blackmail (1929), later shooting such seminal films as In Which We Serve (1942) and Blithe Spirit (1945). He co-produced and co-adapted David Lean's Great Expectations (1946), and began directing himself the following year. In this capacity Neame has made a wide range of excellent films -- droll comedies like The Horse's Mouth (1958), searing character portraits such as The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (his next-best film, 1969), musicals like the popular Scrooge (1970), and the best-ever disaster film (The Poseidon Adventure, 1972).
Neither
The Hellbenders aka I Crudeli aka The Cruel Ones (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Directed by Sergio Corbucci in between his two masterpieces, Django and The Great Silence, 1967's The Hellbenders (also known as The Cruel Ones) takes place in a post-Civil War America. Here we meet Colonel Jonas (Joseph Cotten), a haggard and world-weary Confederate soldier who doesn't intend to give up the fight so easily. When he gets his hands on a whole lot of stolen money after he and his sons slaughter some Northern soldiers, he decides to travel with the money hidden away in a coffin to New Mexico where he feels he can put it to good use. He tells would-be snoopers that the coffin contains the body of Captain Ambrose. To help keep up appearances, Jonas' three sons tag along for the journey: Ben (Julian Mateos), Jeff (Gino Pernice) and Nat (Angel Aranda). With them is a woman he hires to play the grieving widow on the trip. After the woman i
Abominable (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
I'm relatively certain that I've mentioned in the past recent reviews that I've lately been watching movies with my son in mind, and Abominable was the latest example of that. We saw the trailer a few times, with him asking to see "the snowman movie," and we had actually planned to see it at one point, but the life of a three-year-old can be fluid, and we did not get a chance to. Bless up to DVD Talk for allowing me to properly bond with my son!
Written by Jill Culton (Monsters, Inc.), who co-directed with Todd Wilderman (Open Season 2), the computer animated film focuses on Yi (Chloe Bennett, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who discovers a Yeti (