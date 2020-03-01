DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

The Movie:

Ad Astra is a spectacularly beautiful and awe-inspiring hard-science-fiction masterpiece. Its' inspiring yet also haunting negative-space visuals depict humanity's hubris against, and isolation within, the boundless neutrality of the universe. A colonized Moon desecrated by unchecked capitalism, a space station in Mars that stands as a tribute to chronic loneliness and ennui, a stranded and doomed mission through the solar system desperately searching for a messianic savior in the form of advanced life. It's the near future, our technology has evolved enough for travel between planets, but our planet is dying, and people have lost hope. They look "ad astra" ("to the stars" in Latin) for an answer.

Ad Astra is a loose, unofficial remake of Apocalypse Now, mostly following in the nihilist footsteps of Coppola's cry against humanity's inherent m...Read the entire review »