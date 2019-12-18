DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 17th, 2019

Shout! Factory's new release of John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China (1986) makes a spectacular Blu-ray, offering an outstanding transfer and many days' worth of extra features. I'd seen the film only once before, probably on cable or home video in the late-1980s, but not since. The Blu-ray, obviously, brings out its orgy of colorful sets, costumes, and special effects far better, but I'm still not sure quite what to make of it as a movie.

On one hand, it's a very 80s Hollywood attempt to emulate certain aspects of Hong Kong-made martial arts movies of the previous decade, but also to bring to it an offbeat comic sensibility plus scads of state-of-the-art special effects. It's not entirely successful, with many amusing aspects always on the cusp of being overwhelmed by its barrage of visual and aural stimuli, but those good qualities are pretty entertaining, particularly star Kurt Ru