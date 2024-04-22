What do you do with old audio equipment?

I have a decades-old phonograph stereo system: turntable, receiver and large speakers in a cabinet which broke one of its wheels when I moved it into this apartment 20 years ago. It had a slight malfunction that could probably have been easily repaired if Id ever bothered to take it to a repair shop but I didnt. I found a site that claims to buy up audio equipment and will come pick it up in my area. I sent them a description and pictures of the system and their quick, polite reply was basically, No thanks.



So how does one get rid of these things? Just getting it out of the bedroom is going to be an ordeal. (Talk about painting into a corner.) Is there an electronics recycling place that comes to pick these things up without costing one anything? And will they take the cabinet, too? I found a site that will do it for a fee. Dont know how much. I could just take it down to the recycling area in my building basement piece by piece and let the super handle it.



And what about my LPs? There are only a small number Id want to keep or transfer to disc if I could find a place to do that easily. Some of my old soundtracks might even be collectors items now (dating back to 1950s and 60s). But I doubt that anything except for the soundtracks have any great resell value. Where does one dispose of all of those?



Just wanted to see how others here have done it.



Thanks.