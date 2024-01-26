DVD Talk Forum

2024 Hisense 100" Class U76 QLED 4K Google TV
The 2024 Hisense (100U76N) 100" Class U76 QLED 4K Google TV. Has been released on BB and many other sites. It's MSRP is $4999.99. When it was first posted on BB it was on sale for $2999.99. Now the price is $1999.99. I guess they did that to compete with the 98" TCL S5 series which is also on sale at BB for the same price.







