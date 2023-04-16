What's the most reliable 4K UHD BD player?

I have an LG UBKM9 but irritatingly it keeps locking up with some of my discs. I have another UBKM9 that does trap out as bad but it still has brief pauses or stutters (though some discs, like The Batman, cause it as much problems as the same player in the living room). I've checked the discs and even used a microfiber cloth if I notice any tiny smudges, but the problems persist.



I have noticed that my problem discs all seem to be BD-100s. I've read such discs range nightmare for some players. So what are the most reliable players I can get that can easily read BD-100 discs?



To be clear, I attempted to Google the answer but all I got where "best of" lists that categorised the players by their extra bells and whistles, with no mention if they have any issue delivering problem-free playback from BD-100 discs.