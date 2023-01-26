DVD Talk Forum

Onkyo TX-RZ50 giveaway and advice request

Onkyo TX-RZ50 giveaway and advice request

   
Onkyo TX-RZ50 giveaway and advice request
I hope it's not an issue bringing this up, but Audioholics is having an Onkyo TX-RZ50 giveaway. I just stumbled upon it today because I was looking it up as my potential next receiver. I wanted an 11-channel receiver instead but the price hike for two more channels is just too much. And don't get me started on 13 and 15-channel options.

Since I doubt I'll win and will have to buy it instead, any advice or recommendations for or against this purchase? Ideally I'd eventually set up a 9.2.6 system in my living room. For now, I'm at 7.2. However, if I go this receiver (and since even Dolby says 2 overhead speakers are less than ideal, I can either get a separate amp to make a 7.2.4 system, or do without Atmos/DTS X and simply add front wide speakers for a 9.2 array.

Currently, I am leaning towards the latter option and might wait until higher channel receivers become affordable. But I do want to get some SVS Prime Elevation speakers (ceiling speakers are not an option for me) to finally experience Atmos/DTS X at home. Who knows, maybe by then 11.2.8 systems will become norm and I can then afford a lesser 9.2.6 AV receiver.
